Don't let change in MF mandate perplex you. Use load-free exit option

Recently, Sundaram Mutual Fund changed the mandate and the name of its Global Advantage Fund.

Under the new name, Sundaram Global Brand Fund will move from being a fund-of-funds (FoF) that invested in a diverse set of overseas funds and exchange-traded funds across emerging market equities, commodities and real estate investment trusts to becoming a scheme that will focus only on global equities. “The change makes the investment mandate less complicated and focused on a single asset class – equities of top global brands. This will reduce the risk associated with multiple assets ...