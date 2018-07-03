Don't port your health insurance policy just for the sake of lower premium

Within a few years of buying a health insurance policy, people often find that it has a number of shortcomings. They then wish to port to a policy that offers better features and add-ons. Sometimes people also port on account of a bad claim experience or a higher premium price.

Insurers say that 8-18 per cent by value of the policy proposals they receive are for porting. When a person applies for porting to a new company, it is quite possible that the latter may consider the proposal as unfavourable and decline the request. In that case, the policyholder will have to stick to his ...