Don't sell cryptocurrencies in panic even as banking services are stopped

From this Friday, investors won’t be able to transfer funds to domestic exchanges to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told banks to discontinue banking services to those who deal with virtual currencies by July 6.

Consequently, cryptocurrency exchanges have asked their customers to withdraw funds from their accounts immediately. If they don’t, the customers might not be able to withdraw unless the banking services are restored. The exchanges filed a case against the banking regulator’s circular. “We had hoped that the Supreme ...