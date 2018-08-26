Enjoy greater security with EMV chip debit cards: All you need to know

State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its account holders to exchange their existing magnetic-stripe cards with EMV chip debit cards. In 2015, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to issue chip-based debit and credit cards only. SBI has made it mandatory for all account holders to switch to these cards by the year end.

No charges will be levied for the new cards. They can be obtained either through internet banking or from the home branch. Other banks have also started issuing EMV chip credit and debit cards. They give them while issuing a new card, but have not made the ...