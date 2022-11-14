JUST IN
Laid off? Seek advice before claiming tax exemption on severance pay
Business Standard

Equity MFs book gains in October winners amid Rs 6,300 cr net purchases

Coal India, HCL Tech and L&T were among the most-sold stocks by domestic funds in October even as they rallied between 10% and 16%

Topics
Equity MFs | Coal India | HCL Tech

BS Reporter  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Private credit
In October, MFs net bought shares worth Rs 6,300 crore

Equity mutual funds (MFs) were seen booking gains in frontline stocks that saw stellar gains last month. Coal India, HCL Tech and L&T were among the most-sold stocks by domestic funds in October even as they rallied between 10 per cent and 16 per cent. On the other hand, equity MFs invested the most in IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys. In October, MFs net bought shares worth Rs 6,300 crore and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 7,600 crore. In the mid-cap space, Tata Chemicals, Zee Entertainment and Gland Pharma were the key additions by MFs. They pruned holdings in NMDC, Voltas and Federal Bank. In the small-cap space, RBL Bank, Electronics Mart and Karur Vysya Bank were the key additions, while Rites, Welspun Corp and Metropolis Health saw the highest reduction in exposure.

On the radar: Stocks that fund managers most bought and sold in Oct
Most-bought Amount invested (Rs cr) Change (%)
IndusInd Bank 1,290 -4
RIL 1,206 7
Infosys 1,112 9
HDFC 648 8
Dabur India 598 -3
Most-sold Amount divested (Rs cr) Change (%)
Axis Bank 1,241 -6
Coal India 854 16
Bharti Airtel 811 4
HCL Tech 661 12
L&T 55 10
Source: Nuvama; Note: Amt invested/divested and share price change for the month of Oct 2022

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:27 IST

