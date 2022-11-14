Equity MFs book gains in October winners amid Rs 6,300 cr net purchases

(MFs) were seen booking gains in frontline stocks that saw stellar gains last month. Coal India, and were among the most-sold stocks by domestic funds in October even as they rallied between 10 per cent and 16 per cent. On the other hand, invested the most in IndusInd Bank, (RIL) and Infosys. In October, net bought shares worth Rs 6,300 crore and (FPIs) pumped in Rs 7,600 crore. In the mid-cap space, Tata Chemicals, Zee Entertainment and Gland Pharma were the key additions by . They pruned holdings in NMDC, Voltas and Federal Bank. In the small-cap space, RBL Bank, Electronics Mart and were the key additions, while Rites, Welspun Corp and Metropolis Health saw the highest reduction in exposure.



On the radar: Stocks that fund managers most bought and sold in Oct Most-bought Amount invested (Rs cr) Change (%) IndusInd Bank 1,290 -4 RIL 1,206 7 Infosys 1,112 9 HDFC 648 8 Dabur India 598 -3 Most-sold Amount divested (Rs cr) Change (%) Axis Bank 1,241 -6 Coal India 854 16 Bharti Airtel 811 4 HCL Tech 661 12 L&T 55 10 Source: Nuvama; Note: Amt invested/divested and share price change for the month of Oct 2022