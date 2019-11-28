JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Tax

Reader's corner: Should you invest in MFs directly or through an advisor?
Business Standard

Even those not audited must deduct TDS if total payment exceeds Rs 50 lakh

The liability to deduct tax gets triggered when the amount paid to a resident, or even the aggregate of such amounts, exceeds Rs 50 lakh

Bindisha Sarang 

The Ministry of Finance recently notified Form 26QD for TDS (tax deducted at source) return and Form 16D for TDS certificate under Sections 194M and 194N of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act. Budget 2019 had introduced two new Sections — 194M and 194N — for the purpose of TDS that became applicable from September 1, 2019.

However, there was no clarity on the procedure for complying with these Sections. The Ministry of Finance has dealt with this issue through a notification dated November 18, 2019. Earlier, only individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) subject to tax audit ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, November 28 2019. 20:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU