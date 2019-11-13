JUST IN
Expensive child healthcare? Family floater health plan can be your saviour

Some insurers may allow adding child to family floater health plan any time, otherwise do it at the time of renewal

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Health care costs are up, and not only for the elderly. Nowadays, hospitals aggressively urge parents to go for annual health care check-ups for children — starting from toddlers to high schoolgoers — as well, and most of them have packages for the same.

And a couple with a newborn can suddenly see expenses shooting up. The health care costs begin even before the child is born. Besides the usual check-ups, a normal delivery at a branded hospital can cost Rs 50,000-70,000, while a C-section can cost Rs 1-1.5 lakh in a metro. “Most health insurance policies do not ...

First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 21:02 IST

