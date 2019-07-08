Explained: Why bank fixed deposits are better than buying T-bills, G-secs

In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government wants to get retail investors to put money in treasury bills (T-bills) and government securities (G-secs). But the government has a long way to go to make them a preferred choice of instrument for retail investors.

The stock exchanges — BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — already allow small investors to participate in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) securities auctions through their BSE Direct and NSE goBID, respectively. Unlike institutional investors, the central bank ...