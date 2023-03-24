JUST IN
Filing updated ITR and other critical things you need to do by March 31
Gift, loan, house rent: How your family can help in saving taxes
I-T department selects 68,000 'high-value' cases for e-verification
Meet the last advance tax deadline for FY23 to steer clear of penalties
Angel tax relief likely for Sebi-enrolled FPIs; rules expected by April 15
Seven mistakes seniors make while planning their taxes and finances
NRIs must be aware: Income generated in India is taxable here
House rent allowance: Tax exemption can be claimed on rent paid to parents
Explained: Does the new tax regime adversely affect household savings?
Life insurance companies plan strategy tweak to offset tax impact
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Tax
Fighting fit: What it takes to build a career in boxing
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Filing updated ITR and other critical things you need to do by March 31

Linking PAN with Aadhaar, submission of Form 12B are other tasks that must be completed be before this date

Topics
ITR | Aadhaar linkage with PAN | ITR filing

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

With the deadline of March 31, 2023 fast approaching, several critical tasks must be completed to avoid potential headaches in the upcoming financial year. Here are some of the key ones you need to accomplish:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ITR

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.