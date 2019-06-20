Filing income -tax returns? Here are the five key mistakes to avoid

Individuals and Hindu United Families (HUFs) constitute almost 98 per cent of e-filers. This category tends to be most prone to making mistakes while filing Begin collecting relevant documents and file your return much before the due date of July 31, as last-minute filing is a major cause of errors. Here are the common mistakes you should watch out for:

Choosing incorrect ITR Form: The ITR (income- return) form varies depending on your source/s of income. Use of incorrect can result in the return being treated as defective. Such assessees are given intimation under Section 139(9), asking them to rectify the defect within 15 days. “If the error is not rectified, the return is treated as invalid, and the Income (I-T) Department will deem it to be a case of non-filing,” says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group.

Not disclosing several types of income in return: Interest income from banks—savings and fixed deposits—and post office must be reported while filing return.

The (CBDT) has clarified that interest received on deposits is taxable unless exempt under Section 10 of the I-T Act. (Several types of income, such as special allowances of judges and UN employees, agricultural income, etc are exempted from taxation under Section 10.) Says Surana: “Interest income should be shown in the return even when Form 15G or 15H has been filed, provided the earning is not exempt under Section 10 and total income exceeds the maximum amount not taxed.” (By filling Form 15G/15H, one can prevent deduction at source if his taxable income is below the basic exemption limit, or he is a senior citizen.) Incomes such as dividend, interest on tax-free bonds, eligible gifts, etc. should also be reported even though they are tax exempt. “Filing tax return is not just about paying tax, but also about disclosing your sources of income, so that if you are questioned about your income at a later date, you can justify it using your tax return,” says Deepesh Raghaw, founder, PersonalFinancePlan.in, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.

Income shown in return does not reconcile with Form 26AS: A discrepancy between income reported in and in the return filed by you can lead to the I-T Department making preliminary adjustments and sending a notice under Section 143(1). The assessee gets 30 days to respond online.

Sometimes the taxpayer does not include some income or the other while preparing his return that has been captured by “Before filing your return, look up to avoid such mistakes,” says Raghaw.

Sometimes, credit for TDS, advance tax or self-assessment tax is not included in Form 26AS. In case TDS has been deducted but is not reflected in Form 26AS, follow up with the entity doing the deduction to get the records updated.

Failure to claim deductions not shown in Form 16: Sometimes, certain exemptions do not get reflected in Form 16. This can happen because proof of investment was submitted late, or the landlord’s PAN details were not provided for claiming HRA, and so on. Taxpayers are entitled to claim those exemptions while filing their return, provided they have the supporting documents.

Taxpayers tend to make mistakes when they have multiple Form 16s. “They have difficulties in figuring out how much tax deduction to enter in their They usually see a tax payable if they forget to disclose salary from first employer to the second employer,” says Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax.

Filing of return after due date: Avoid this as late-filers are denied a few benefits. Loss under ‘capital gains’ and under ‘business or profession’ cannot be carried forward for set-off in subsequent years (loss on house property is the exception).