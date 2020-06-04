Flexible options to make car loan repayment easy, but interest will be high

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has partnered with banks like ICICI and HDFC to offer a variety of loan repayment options to new car buyers in the country. These schemes could provide just the nudge that buyers need amid the resource crunch they are facing in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Says Shashank Srivastava, executive director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India: “New car buyers can select from a host of schemes offering low down payment options and low equated monthly instalments (EMIs). These schemes will particularly help customers in the entry-level segments.” If you ...