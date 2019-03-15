Folk art: Pocket-friendly local culture on canvas for your drawing room

If you are looking for something trendy in drawing room aesthetics, you needn't go for the celebrated Indian names or the exotic. Folk art is slowly but surely emerging as the new 'in-thing' with its refreshing sense of connectedness to nature and local culture.

And it isn't a burden on the wallet either. Here is an art form that effectively depicts stories about ancient Indian tribes and communities on canvas and reinforces cultural identity and shared community values. The themes could vary from mythology to magic, celebration of mother earth to traditions of the yore ...