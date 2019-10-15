Forex cards are a cheaper, value-loaded option for international travel

With the winter season coming, a lot of people would be planning an overseas holiday. And a holiday entails expenses. Carrying hard currency is an ideal option, but it may not be a wise decision to carry too much.

According to current rules, foreign exchange (forex) up to $10,000 in any calendar year can be obtained from authorised dealers for visits abroad for tourism. This may be used for more than one visit. However, on a single trip, one is permitted to carry foreign currency notes/coins up to $3,000 individually. Anything above that has to be through instruments such as ...