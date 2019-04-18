Form 16 exemption claims: Keep documents handy as there could be queries

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has notified changes in Form 16. Employers will now need to furnish detailed break-up of exemptions that an employee has claimed. Earlier, employers were allowed to provide a consolidated figure instead of specifying details of each exemption.

In the existing Form 16 (Part B), the employer had an option to provide a description of the exempt allowance. Consequently, every organisation had created different formats as per their requirements. The new Form 16 (Part B) has removed this option to write-down the description of exempt allowances. “Now, ...