Free products and services win customers, paid ones help sellers monetise

Today, a host of providers of financial products and services advertise their “free” offerings. Since they are commercial enterprises, the question that arises is: How do they make money? And further, as a user of their product or service, what are some of the things customers need to watch out for? The reality is that most sellers follow a mixed model. Some of their products and services are free.

They charge their customers for others. The free products and services are meant to attract customers and retain them. As people get accustomed to using their products and ...