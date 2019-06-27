From schemes to taxation: Expert answers to your mutual fund queries

Many mutual funds and investment platforms offer eKYC (electronic know your client) on their websites and apps. If I do eKYC on one of the apps, will that be sufficient to invest across any apps or directly with any mutual fund house? Also, want to understand what is common account number (CAN) on MF Utilities website.

Yes, completing the KYC registration on one website, platform, or app is enough to enable you to invest across all mutual fund houses. The CAN on the MF Utilities (MFU) platform is a single reference number that can be used to view all your mutual fund investments made ...