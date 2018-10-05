G-secs: A decent investment option provided you hold till maturity

In the aftermath of the IL&FS fiasco, investors have become highly wary of credit risk. Many of them are thinking of investing in government securities (G-Secs), which eliminate credit risk altogether. These instruments do, however, carry other risks investors should be aware of.

Modus operandi of purchasing G-Secs Six months ago, NSE and BSE launched platforms to enable retail investors to participate in the non-competitive bidding section of G-Sec auctions. These auctions take place on Fridays, while those for treasury bills are held on Wednesdays. Five per cent of these ...