JUST IN
General Insurance company ICICI Lombard launches new range of products
Belt-tightening measures to survive a layoff, financial blow: Experts
Global health cover comes as a lifesaver for high-flyers: Experts
Buy an adequate OPD cover to take care of mental health treatment
NPS exit form to be treated as proposal to purchase annuity products: Irdai
Edelweiss General Insurance's Group Health Policy includes LGBTQ+ community
Term cover is not enough, buy personal accident cover too: Experts
Use technology to make insurance affordable, says Irdai chairman Panda
Buy zero-cost term plan if you are keen on a return, say experts
Smart policy choice can help you tackle medical inflation: Experts
You are here: Home » PF » News » Insurance
Belt-tightening measures to survive a layoff, financial blow: Experts
Business Standard

General Insurance company ICICI Lombard launches new range of products

Offers for senior citizens without an age cap

Topics
ICICI Lombard General Insurance | General insurance sector in India | Insurance Sector

Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

Life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

General Insurance company ICICI Lombard has come up with a line-up of 14 new Insurance solutions across Health, Motor and Corporate segments. The offerings are propelled by the recently introduced “Use and File” framework from IRDA and new types of risks emerging in all sectors be it pandemic, climate change or data privacy.

In the health segment, products like Golden Shield focuses on the senior citizens who find it difficult to find health insurance in old age. Golden Shield doesn’t have an age cap in obtaining the policy and covers expenses pertaining to room rent, ICU, doctor fees, anaesthesia, blood, oxygen, OT charges and medicines etc. It also provides services of a healthcare professional assisting the senior individual take care of their health and keep the family members informed. Other products in the health segment include Health AdvantEdge which gives a worldwide international cover and BeFit which offers cashless OPD policy that covers common ailments like cough/cold or minor injuries not requiring hospitalization.

In the motor segment, the Motor floater Insurance allows a single policy with a single renewable date and premium for all motor policies. It also allows a Telematics add-on which converts the base motor product into an ‘Asset cum Usage’ based product wherein the premium charged for insurance would depend partially on the usage. In the Pay-As-You-Use (PAYU) Plan , the premium for the policy is limited only to the extent the vehicle is used or estimated to be used by the customer. Whereas, in the Pay-How-You-Use (PHYU) Plan, a customer with good driving behaviour can avail of attractive discounts over the base premium of the policy.

The corporate segment, while focussed on the Ultra high net-worth individuals, offers products like Club Royale Home Insurance which provides coverage for multiple properties and locations in a single policy all the while covering the family , pet and appointed staff. Voyager Travel Insurance focusses on both domestic and overseas travel up to one year. Drone Insurance caters to drone manufacturers, operators, or logistic companies and offers a comprehensive coverage against theft/loss or damage caused to the drone including the payload.

The company also has the IL take care App which allows the policy holders to speak to doctors for assistance. The app allows the consumer to enter their details which would then be sent to the relevant specialist who would then provide assistance and prescription via WhatsApp.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 21:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.