Get 'high' on wine investing: Yes, you can make big money there; here's how

In the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Michael Caine tells Steve Martin: “You can’t drink them, Freddy. They’re far too valuable.” Martin: “So you sell them?” Caine: “I’d never sell them, they mean too much to me.” For any wine investor, these are the keywords.

Borrowing an epithet from stock markets, the ‘buy-and-hold’ strategy works best when taking such exotic investment routes. Globally, wine investing has been going on for years. In India, high-networth individuals (HNIs) are just beginning to get ...