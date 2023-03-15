JUST IN
Get loan sanctioned by March 31 to avail benefit under Section 80EEB
Business Standard

Get loan sanctioned by March 31 to avail benefit under Section 80EEB

If electric vehicle is for personal use, avail deduction on interest paid; if for business purpose, treat as expense

Topics
Electric Vehicles | car loan

Bindisha Sarang 

Auto loans

With barely a fortnight to go for the March 31 deadline, you need to act fast if you wish to qualify for the Section 80EEB benefit. This section was introduced in Union Budget 2019 to promote the usage of electric vehicles (EVs).

Electric Vehicles

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:37 IST

