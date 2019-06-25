Getting cashbacks for online transactions? You may be liable to pay tax

Almost all payment apps and wallets nowadays offer cashbacks or cash rewards. When you transact on some of them via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the cash reward is transferred directly into your bank account.

At times, there are also offers from e-commerce website in partnership with credit card issuers, where the cashback is added to the account after a few months. However, too many of these rewards can become taxable. For individuals, cash rewards could be taxable as gift tax. "Provisions of Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-Tax Act talk about money received without ...