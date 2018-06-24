Go digital to save cost on banking transactions: All you need to know

Since demonetisation, banks have started charging for most transactions and are revising them upwards, consistently It’s hard to overlook charges now.

But using technology can help you save cost, instead of going to a branch for transactions Choose a bank closer to your home as charges on transactions done at the non-home branches are higher For most transactions, government banks are cheaper than private ones Among all charges, the fee levied for non-maintenance of minimum balance remains the highest If you want to shift banks, it isn’t easy ...