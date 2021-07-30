Going abroad for studies? Student policies from Indian insurers are cheaper

Indian students headed to foreign universities for higher education must ensure they buy a student travel insurance policy. They can buy this policy from an insurer in India, or from a foreign insurer approved by their university. Buying this cover is essential.

In countries like the US, it is mandatory for foreign students to have student insurance. Even if the university does not impose this condition, students must buy this cover for their own financial well-being. They will spend several years abroad, and the cost of medical treatment tends to be very high in the developed world. ...