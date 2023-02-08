JUST IN
Prepay at least 5% of your home loan each year to tackle rising rates
Business Standard

GST Council meet: Tax on online gaming activities unlikely to be discussed

Council was to meet on Feb 18, but schedule may be changed

Topics
GST | online gaming | tax

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Gaming
The Council will take up another panel report on setting up an appellate tribunal for GST related disputes, according to official sources

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to take up the group of ministers (GoM) report on taxing online gaming at its upcoming meeting as the matter requires extensive deliberations, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:53 IST

