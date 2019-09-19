HDFC Property Fund, Motilal Oswal Real Estate look to buy ready homes

HDFC Property Fund and Motilal Oswal Real Estate, which are raising new real estate funds, are looking at buying apartments and projects at lower valuations as property developers struggle with lower sales and liquidity. HDFC Property Fund is raising a $500-million (Rs 3,600 crore) private equity (PE) fund.

It is looking to buy ready residential inventory from developers, said sources. “They want to invest in these, rent for two to three years and then sell. The valuations are very attractive now,” they explained. The fund is in talks with Bengaluru-based developer ...