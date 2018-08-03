These health policies are specifically designed for treatment abroad

We are all quite familiar with the term 'medical tourism', where people travel from their own country to another for cheaper medical treatment.

According to the Medical Tourism Market Report 2015, India was considered to be among the low-cost medical tourism destinations offering highest-quality treatment. But what about Indians wanting to go to abroad, say, to the US, to get superior treatment for cancer or some other life-threatening disease, for which the cost is much higher than anything you can get in India? Then, of course, there are other expenses, such as travel, ...