Here's all that you should consider when investing in a vintage fund

Two funds of Franklin Templeton, Franklin India Bluechip and Franklin India Prima Fund, completed 25 years this month. Both these funds have stellar track records: They have given returns of 20.30 per cent and 19.57 per cent compounded annually respectively since inception. Interestingly, 22 other equity funds have a track record of more than 20 years.

Of them, 14 have given investors returns of more than 12 per cent (see table). In the mutual fund industry, funds that don’t perform tend to be merged or shut down. Going purely by the Darwinian law of survival of the fittest, ...