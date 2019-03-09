Here's how to avail multiple discounts on your car insurance premium

In recent times, one essential cost that has gone up is the premium paid on car insurance. The coverage offered on personal accident cover has been hiked, and the premium charged for it has also been raised. It is mandatory by law to buy car insurance due to the benefits it provides to the owner as well as to others.

If cost has risen, that cannot be made a reason for avoiding the purchase of car insurance altogether. Hence, one needs to find ways to deal with the hike in premium. Let us begin by understanding the recent change. The minimum personal accident cover for death or ...