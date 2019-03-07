Here's some expert advice to help you take charge of your money life

While women have won parity at the work place, they tend to delegate money-related matters to the men in their lives. This International Women’s Day (March 8), resolve to take responsibility for managing your finances.

Here’s advice from our experts Asset allocation and SIP are key to investment success S Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC In my experience, women tend to be better savers and more thoughtful investors. However, they need to be careful about a few aspects, such as asset allocation. Allocate your investments across ...