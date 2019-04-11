Here's why ETFs are doing better than actively managed large-cap funds

Why are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) doing better than actively managed large-cap funds these days? Will this trend continue? In recent times, the Indian markets have seen a concentrated rally, that is, a rally in select stocks has­ contributed to the overall market rally.

As large-cap funds are actively managed funds and have a broader universe than the Nifty 50 or the S&P BSE Sensex, these funds may or may not have these select stocks. This has been the primary reason for actively managed funds underperforming vis-a-vis exchange-traded funds, which track these market indices. ...