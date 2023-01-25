JUST IN
PF » News » Others
Business Standard

High-frequency traders must be highly cost-conscious while choosing brokers

Platform reliability, time to meet margin calls are other key criteria for traders while selecting a broker

Topics
Indian equity markets | Brokers | Brokerages

Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Platforms that execute trades with a discernible lag should be avoided.

Despite 2022 being a turbulent year when the Nifty 50 total return index barely managed to eke out a return of 5.7 per cent, 27.7 million demat accounts were added. This was only slightly lower than the 30.8 million accounts added in 2021 when the index had given a blockbuster return of 25.6 per cent. When entering the equity markets, investors need to choose their stock broker judiciously.

Indian equity markets

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 19:15 IST

