High-frequency traders must be highly cost-conscious while choosing brokers

Despite 2022 being a turbulent year when the Nifty 50 total return index barely managed to eke out a return of 5.7 per cent, 27.7 million demat accounts were added. This was only slightly lower than the 30.8 million accounts added in 2021 when the index had given a blockbuster return of 25.6 per cent. When entering the equity markets, investors need to choose their stock broker judiciously.