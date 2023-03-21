JUST IN
High gold prices in domestic, international markets to weigh on demand
Gold price hits lifetime high of Rs 59,241 amid strong global trends
Banking crisis impact: Rate cut in US prerequisite for sustained gold rally
US interest rate-cut expectations have yellow metal shining bright
Gold to shine amid global recession; soft landing could play spoilsport
Long-term investors should invest in gold through SGBs, say experts
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Gold
Steep decline in new mutual fund investors in FY23, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

High gold prices in domestic, international markets to weigh on demand

Domestic prices are up 8 per cent in the last fortnight; international gold price trades around $1,970 after breaching $2,000 on Monday

Topics
Gold  | Commodity | Markets

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

gold, gold prices

The demand for gold is expected to take a hit if the price of the yellow metal -- which has been hovering around Rs 60,000, a level never seen before -- remains elevated.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 21:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.