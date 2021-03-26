Home is where the art is, whether it's a masterpiece or a lesser creation

Art is his psychotropic fix--the more he gets, the more he wants. Novelist Jeffrey Archer, in fact, says one of the reasons he writes is so that he can collect impressionist paintings.

What can one expect in terms of themes, moods and subjects in a post-pandemic scenario? The paintings represent an outpouring of pain and grief at one end, and a ‘golden’ period of reflection and self-discovery at the other. Yet, the art world went into crisis in the time of Covid-19, with purchases beginning to be regarded as a unnecessary indulgence as people lost jobs and businesses ...