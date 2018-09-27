Story of Panvel: From an outskirt of Mumbai to a buzzing real estate market

Panvel, previously seen as a destination on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai and far off from Mumbai, has now evolved into an integral part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is, in fact, a buzzing real estate market. Located on the eastern side of the Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway (NH-4) and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Panvel is well-connected to the rest of India by road and rail.

Also, being located on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, it has garnered a huge amount of interest from end-users and investors of both Mumbai and Pune. It is a 30-45 minutes drive from CBD ...