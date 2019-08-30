How and when to invest in SIP variants when the market is facing turbulence

Indian investors have already adopted the mantra of investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in a big way in recent years. The industry has so far garnered 2.78 crore SIP accounts. Fresh collection via the SIP route was Rs 8,324 crore in July 2019.

And the total SIP assets under management stood at a healthy Rs 2,81,393 crore. Now, several players are trying to tweak the regular SIP to make it more effective and enhance investors’ returns. In a regular SIP, the investor puts in a fixed amount every month. When the market falls, his SIP buys a higher number of units, ...