How outcome-based impact bonds is attracting global investors to India

Impact Bonds, an outcome-based finance mechanism, has caught the fancy of social impact investors and global philanthropic funds in India. Earlier this month, UBS Optimus Foundation launched its third impact bond in the country, along with a clutch of international and Indian donors these included the British Asian Trust, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Tata Trusts, Comic Relief, the Mittal Foundation, and British Telecom.

The $11 million fund will target three NGOs in the education space. According to Richard Hawkes, chief executive of the British Asian Trust, India is on the cusp ...