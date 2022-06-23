ITR 2022-23: How to fill your income tax return for this assessment year

Return (ITR) filing for the assessment year 2022-23 is now available on e-filing portal, the income department said on Wednesday.

"Check your Form 26AS, AIS and other relevant documents before submission. Be an early filer," tweeted the I-T Dept.

There are several changes in the filing system this year. For instance, the I-T department is asking whether you would like to continue with the same tax regime as chosen by you previously or change it this time.

According to the I-T Act provisions, the last date to file ITR by the (tax audit not applicable) for FY 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. For other to whom audit is applicable, the return filing due date is October 31, 2022. If the taxpayer has entered into a specified domestic or international transaction, the return filing due date is November 30, 2022.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to file your .

Before you start filing the return, here are the documents that you must have:

1. card

2. card

3. Form 16

4. Bank account details

5. Investment details with proofs

6. Other income details with proofs

You need to ensure that your and are linked to one another. Also, your email ID should be registered with the income tax department.

Now, let's see how you can fill the in a few quick steps.

1. Search for the I-T department's website and land here: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

2. Log in on the e-Filing portal. You can do this by entering your user ID (PAN), Password, and a captcha code. Click 'Login' to

begin.

3. Find an 'e-File' menu and click on the 'Income Tax Return' link.

4. It should take you to the Income Tax Return page. Here, your should get auto-filled as PAN is linked to the ITR database. Click on File now (see screenshot)





5. Select an 'Assessment year'. In this case, it will be 2022-23.

6. Next, click on the online mode of filing.

7. After that, the I-T department will ask about your status (Individual, HUF, others). Click on Individual.





8. Next, you need to choose your ITR form.

Click on ITR 1 if: You are an individual who has: a total income up to Rs 50 lakh; income from salaries, one house property, other sources (interest, etc.), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.

Click on ITR 4 if: You are an Individual, HUF, and Firm (other than LLP) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession, which is computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.





Let's presume you are proceeding with ITR 1. Click on Proceed with ITR 1

9. Click on Let's get started.





10. Select your reason for filing the return

11. Then, on the next screen, validate your pre-filled information.

12. You can make changes in most fields by uploading relevant documents here.

13. Once you have filled in all the information, you must confirm it.

14. Once the confirmation is done, click on verify and submit. This takes a few minutes.

15. Choose the appropriate verification option in the 'Taxes Paid and Verification' tab. You can e-verify immediately or within 120 days of filing using any methods listed on the website.

As it is a bit lengthy and time-taking task, you must keep clicking on the 'save draft' option frequently, preferably after every step, to avoid loss of data due to session time out

The ITR website will keep the draft for 30 days from the date of saving or till the date of filing the return.