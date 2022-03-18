How to respond to a notice for reassessment of income u/s 148A of I-T Act

The Income Tax Department has started reopening old assessment cases with the help of an algorithm, according to media reports. The I-T Department is leveraging ‘INSIGHT’, a platform that throws the names of potential tax offenders after going through huge amounts of data.

With the new algorithm, the tax department can issue as many as 50,000 letters under Section 148A of the Income Tax Act. It is important to know more about Section 148 A, and how to respond in case you do get a notice under this provision, around which there some confusion last year. What is Section 148A? ...