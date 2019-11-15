Explore the world of premium golfing gear before you head to the greens

After retiring from cricket, legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev took up golf and even came out a champion in some prestigious tournaments. The former Indian captain feels that a game of golf is far more engaging for mind, body and soul than cricket, and also helps you forge deeper bonds with people.

Nothing else can describe the essence of the game as aptly as this popular saying : To find a man’s true character, play golf with him. A game of paradoxes, golf is both for extroverts and introverts, and is simultaneously inclusive and exclusive. Does that sound contradictory? Well, ...