If health policy covers you globally, no need to buy separate travel policy

I am 33 and covered under my employer's health insurance policy of Rs 200,000. I also have an individual health insurance of Rs 300,000.

If I buy a top-up cover, should I keep the deductible as the sum of both my policies, that is, Rs 500,000 or only my individual plan that has a sum assured of Rs 300,000? Also, what amount of top-up should I buy? Technically, you may go ahead with the deductible of the sum of both policies, that is, Rs 500,000. However, this is advisable only on a temporary basis. Your employer’s health insurance policy will cover you until you are an ...