If you change hospitals mid-treatment, will your insurance policy cover it?

I have sent a proposal for new health insurance in the first week of June 2018, which was accepted by the company in the first week of July 2018. Around June 16, I had to undergo a surgery, about which I forgot to intimate the insurer. What should I do now? How will it impact my premium? Sorry to hear about your surgery.

Hope you are doing well now. You should intimate about the surgery with all necessary documents to your health Insurance company at the earliest. The insurance company may revisit the terms basis their underwriting guidelines filed with the regulator. It may impact ...