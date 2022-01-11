JUST IN
Income tax return filing deadline for AY22 extended till March 15

I-T Dept said the decision was taken 'on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid'

Government on Tuesday extended due dates for filing of some Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

Tax audit date has been extended to February 15, 2022, and due date for filing Income Tax returns for AY21-22 has been extended to March 15, 2022.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid and in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22," said Income Tax Department in a tweet.

The extension comes at a time when income tax payees have been urging government for the same owing to the new e-filing website being glitchy and returns not getting processed seamlessly.

First Published: Tue, January 11 2022. 18:08 IST

