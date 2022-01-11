Income tax return filing deadline for AY22 extended till March 15

Government on Tuesday extended due dates for filing of some Income Returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22.

audit date has been extended to February 15, 2022, and due date for filing Income returns for AY21-22 has been extended to March 15, 2022.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid and in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22," said Income Tax Department in a tweet.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

The extension comes at a time when income tax payees have been urging government for the same owing to the new e-filing website being glitchy and returns not getting processed seamlessly.