Insurance business insecure and uncertain as Covid-19 damage claims mount

"Wimbledon’s organisers set for a $141 million insurance payout after Covid-19 pandemic," said news headlines in the second week of April after the tournament set for late June was cancelled. The All England Lawn Tennis Association had paid annually $2 million as pandemic insurance premium for 17 years—a far-sighted decision.

The payout is good news for the Association as it will offset some of its losses, but insurers and reinsurers must be worried. The pandemic, perhaps the worst since the Spanish flu of 1918, has spread its fangs across industries: global ...