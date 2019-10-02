Insurance covers that can help mitigate financial blow during calamities

In the past few days, heavy rainfall in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh has dominated the headlines. According to reports, over 100 people are already dead in Bihar, and there has been significant damage to property and vehicles. Just a few weeks ago, Mumbai faced a similar problem, as heavy waterlogging caused a lot of damage.

With more such events happening, home and vehicle owners need to have non-life insurance policies that cover such events. Most people believe that having enough life cover, preferably through a term insurance plan, is enough. But natural calamities can wipe out ...