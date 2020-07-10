Insurers start offering standard Covid product as mandated by Irdai

With the regulator - Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) - setting a deadline of July 10 for general and standalone health for offering the standard cover, a number of companies have received approvals on pricing of the product from the regulator and have initiated the process for launching the products for consumers.

such as New India Assurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, Edelweiss General Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, ICICI Lombard and Max Bupa Health Insurance, to name a few, have received approvals from the regulator and have either launched the product, or are in the process of making the product public.

The regulator had mandated the general and health insurers to offer two products specifically designed for Covid-19: Covid Standard Health Policy (Corona Kavach), which is an indemnity-based product and Covid Standard Benefit based health policy (Corona Rakshak).

As of now, the insurers have to offer the indeminity-based standard Covid cover (Corona Kavach), but later they may also offer the benefit-based product (Corona Rakshak), insurers said.

While the policy wordings and product structure are supposed to be identical for all the insurers, they have the liberty to price it according to their risk assessment, claim experience, and health portfolio.





"The premium for the base cover ranges between Rs 447 to Rs. 5,630 excluding GST, depending on the age of the person, sum insured & policy period opted. Similarly, for an optional hospital daily cash cover on benefit basis the premium is between of Rs. 3 to Rs. 620 excluding GST, which varies as per age of the person, sum insured and policy period opted", said Bajaj Allianz General in a note.

"So for instance, if a person between 0-35 years wants to opt for a base cover with sum insured of Rs. 50,000 for three and a half months, the customer needs to pay Rs. 447, excluding GST", it added.

“The Corona Kavach plan from Max Bupa is competitively priced. The premium for Rs. 2.5 lakh cover for an adult (31-55 yr. age group) is around Rs 2200 and for 2 adults & children for the same age group, it is around Rs 4700”, said Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance.

“The premium for the product will be according to the claim experience. Ideally, it would be around 3-4 per cent of sum insured of the product. But will vary depending on the age band of the consumer. For young people, it will be cheaper and the elders will have to shell out a little more”, said the CEO of private general insurer.

The Corona Kavach policy (indemnity policy) will cover the hospitalisation expenses incurred by the insured person for the treatment of on a positive diagnosis. All costs relating to room, boarding, nursing expenses, medical consultation including telemedicine, consumables such as PPE kits and intensive care unit will be covered under the policy. It will also include the cost of treatment for any other co-morbidities, including pre-existing comorbid conditions along with the treatment for

The regulator has not set a ceiling on the cost of room and ICU in the policy. However, a maximum of Rs 2,000 will be covered as far as expense on ambulance is concerned. Moreover, home care treatment will also be covered by insurers in case the insured person avails treatment at home for a maximum of up to 14 days. It also has an optional cover which if subscribed to, will pay 0.5 per cent of the sum insured per day for each 24 hours of continuous hospitalisation for treatment of Covid-19 following an admissible hospitalisation claim under this policy. The benefit shall be payable for a maximum of up to 15 days during a policy period in respect of every insured person. The minimum sum insured for Corona Kavach will be Rs 50,000 and it can go upto Rs 5 lakh.