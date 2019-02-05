Investing in gold? Amid uncertainty, stagger purchases and buy on declines

Gold prices have surged 4.6 per cent over the past one month and 12.8 per cent over the past six months in the Indian market.

If the current rally continues, the yellow metal could regain its sheen among investors. The rally has been triggered by actions of the central banks. "Both the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have been pushing back expectations of a rate hike or even quantitative tightening, which the US had already started and the ECB was set to embark on," said Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager -- alternative investments, Quantum Mutual ...