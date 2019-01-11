Investing in realty? Why plots work better than under-construction today

In the wake of a large number of housing projects getting stalled or facing long delays, both end-users and investors are today shying away from under-construction flats. It isn't just the development risk, but also the high transaction cost (12 per cent GST on under-construction property) that has been a deterrent.

In such a scenario, both developers and buyers are increasingly veering towards plots and plotted developments. What's on offer Its a win-win for both developers and buyers. While developers are able to do brisk sales and generate the much needed revenue, ...