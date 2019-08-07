Investment tips in the time of pink slips: Here's how to create a cushion

With the Indian economy slowing down, the job market has been hit. Maruti Suzuki, the market leader in the auto sector, has already cut 6 per cent of its temporary staff. And the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) recently warned that the slowdown in the automobile sector would lead to their members trimming nearly one million jobs.

While most of them might be temporary jobs, there are fears that permanent jobs could also take a knock. And it’s not just the auto sector, slowdown in the non-banking financial companies is also leading to job losses. Raj Bhatt, ...