Investors making a beeline for foreign properties must be mindful of rules

With Indian real estate, especially its residential segment, caught in a prolonged slump, high net worth individuals (HNIs) are increasingly gravitating towards foreign markets. Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy, had recently reported a rise in the number of Indian home buyers in the London market.

Indian HNI investors are also making a beeline for properties in the US, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and so on. Alongside, the Income Tax (I-T) Department in India has also become more vigilant about tracking foreign transactions. India has signed the double ...