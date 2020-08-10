Investors need to be wary of overpaying as stock returns are mediocre

The NSE Nifty50 index’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is currently at an all-time high of 31.2x its trailing 12-month earnings per share. This is higher than its 10-year (22x) and 20-year (around 20x) averages.

Retail investors need to be wary of overpaying for their picks in such an environment. One reason the P/E ratio appears elevated is that the economy has not done well for the past four-five years and Nifty earnings have barely moved. “The fourth quarter of 2019-20 and the first quarter of 2020-21 (FY21) have been a washout for Corporate India. When the base ...